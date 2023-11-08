Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Novartis were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Novartis by 18.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Novartis by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NVS stock opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.25. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $198.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

