NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ NRXP opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

Insider Activity at NRx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Javitt acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 10,884.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.