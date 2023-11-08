NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Trading Down 6.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NTN opened at $1.23 on Friday. NTN Buzztime has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NTN Buzztime
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.