Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $15.09.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.51% and a negative net margin of 216.74%. The company had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after buying an additional 228,237 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,869,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 695,773 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,593,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 331,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,453 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

