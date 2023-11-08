Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,773 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 8.03% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $38,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,105,000 after purchasing an additional 148,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,453 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,261,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after acquiring an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 668,632 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRIX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
