Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,201,000 after purchasing an additional 488,226 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.