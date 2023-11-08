Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.53

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 79737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $950.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1,806.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

