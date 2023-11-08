ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Down 21.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

