OmniAb (OABI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. On average, analysts expect OmniAb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OmniAb stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $533.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of -0.43. OmniAb has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 45,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,396.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

