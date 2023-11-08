Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.5 %

OMC stock opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

