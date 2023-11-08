ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.80 million-$37.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.40 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.04-$0.06 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

ON24 Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE ONTF opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. ON24 has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ON24

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 5,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $36,258.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,846.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $123,747.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,531,255 shares in the company, valued at $17,085,971.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,885 shares of company stock valued at $612,146 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ON24 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth $276,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 154,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 129,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Further Reading

