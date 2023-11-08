Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.66

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.