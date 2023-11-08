Orbler (ORBR) Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000749 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Orbler has a market capitalization of $53.93 million and approximately $123,618.26 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

