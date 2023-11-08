OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 7,318 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 268.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,106 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE SLB opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

