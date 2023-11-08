OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $481,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

