OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nucor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,807,000 after purchasing an additional 75,675 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,845,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $151.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.82 and its 200 day moving average is $155.50. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.