Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Down to $19.71

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.71, but opened at $19.19. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 94,827 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 60.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 147.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 51.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 1,680.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

