Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Down to $19.71

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.71, but opened at $19.19. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 94,827 shares trading hands.

OMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

