PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $12.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.32.

PAGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.