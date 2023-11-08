Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 215 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $131.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.81.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

