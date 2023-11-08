Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 594,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 2,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 39,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.64. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

