Palisade Asset Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $431,335,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 35.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $23,512,560 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.