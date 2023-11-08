Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.26. 3,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 14,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARXF

Parex Resources Stock Down 4.9 %

About Parex Resources

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60.

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.