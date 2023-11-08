Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.26. 3,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 14,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PARXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARXF
Parex Resources Stock Down 4.9 %
About Parex Resources
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Parex Resources
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.