Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Holdings Lifted by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 321,042 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $44,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average is $76.46. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $147,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

