PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $44.33 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 158,956,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,376,440 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 158,956,937.45 with 44,376,440.45 in circulation. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99839027 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $6,368,923.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

