PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Position Cut by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 55,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

PDFS stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 121.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PDFS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDF Solutions

Insider Transactions at PDF Solutions

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $102,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,983.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.