Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Peoples Financial’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFBX opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.34. Peoples Financial has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

