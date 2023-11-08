Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Peoples Financial’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Peoples Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PFBX opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.34. Peoples Financial has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.
About Peoples Financial
