Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,201,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 649,880 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $1,951,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 185,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 136,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 180,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

PBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

