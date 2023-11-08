Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 157,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 355,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 179,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

