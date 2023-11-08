PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $170.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.34. PFSweb has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.45.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.92 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PFSweb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in PFSweb in the first quarter worth $654,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter worth $447,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

