Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,512 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Plains GP worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Plains GP by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 7.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Price Performance

NYSE PAGP opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Plains GP

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.18%.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $1,006,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Plains GP

Plains GP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.