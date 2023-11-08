POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNT shares. Truist Financial cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $13.16.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after buying an additional 1,386,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,532,000 after buying an additional 866,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after buying an additional 426,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,396,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after buying an additional 274,757 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 33.1% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,383,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after buying an additional 841,250 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

