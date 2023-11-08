Points.com (TSE:PTS) Shares Down 0%

Points.com Inc. (TSE:PTS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PCOM) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$32.14 and last traded at C$32.16. Approximately 403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.17.

Points.com Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$480.57 million and a P/E ratio of 169.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.16.

About Points.com

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

