PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PowerSchool from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Shares of PWSC opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $285,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 22,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $501,205.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 198,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,838.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,029 shares of company stock worth $2,307,442 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in PowerSchool by 4.5% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 238,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 16.7% in the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

