Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$119.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

PBH opened at C$91.35 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$77.82 and a 1-year high of C$113.60. The company has a market cap of C$4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.10.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.01). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.7258164 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.78%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

