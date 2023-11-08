Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Primis Financial has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primis Financial to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Primis Financial stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 3,160 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $31,062.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,725.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

