Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 72,354 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $82,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $257.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.71 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $460,091 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

