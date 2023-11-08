Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $76.46 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,211,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,532 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $76,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after buying an additional 1,074,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,225,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,322,393 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

