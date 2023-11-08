Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $79.91 Million Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,895,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $79,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.50.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SHO opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

