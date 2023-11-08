Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,230 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Motorola Solutions worth $80,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $304.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.76 and a 1 year high of $308.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 651.69%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

