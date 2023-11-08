Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Waste Management worth $84,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.70.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

