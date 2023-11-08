Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Shares Down 1%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.91. 31,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 25,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 19.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 117.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 69,559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 98.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $135,000.

(Get Free Report)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.