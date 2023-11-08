Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Shares Down 1%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.91. 31,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 25,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Real Estate Income Fund
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Rivian over-delivered and electrified the market; shares surge
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.