Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $1.55 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $194.61 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.19 and a 200-day moving average of $213.73. The company has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

