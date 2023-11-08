Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.3 %

CARR stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

