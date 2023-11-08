Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

