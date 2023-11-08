Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases New Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

