Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,029 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

