Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 2,187 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 81,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 46.1% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.25. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

