Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 4,300 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

