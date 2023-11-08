Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $291,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $98.78 and a 1 year high of $116.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.24. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

